Whether it’s for building furniture, sticking new attachments onto equipment or testing out new creations in research projects, you need a lot more adhesive in Starfield than you might expect.

Because it has so many different applications, adhesive is one of the most sought after materials in the galaxy and something you will almost constantly find yourself running low on.

However, like most resources in Starfield, adhesive can be stockpiled in relatively large quantities - but only if you know where to look.

Where to find adhesive in Starfield

There are two main places you can get adhesive throughout Starfield:

Harvesting from flora and fauna

Buying in bulk from vendors

Adhesive from flora and fauna

Adhesive is relatively rare to find in nature, but with a little luck can be collected from both plants and animals on a range of goldilocks worlds.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Because of the procedurally generated aspect of Starfield, it’s tough to give a precise location. But I found adhesive as a naturally-occurring resource from Hunting Triantlers on the same planet as my Dream Home, Nesoii.

Buying adhesive from merchants

It’s not immediately obvious, but a massive variety of vendors in Starfield carry tons of useful items. This isn’t just limited to metals like aluminium and titanium, but more conventional materials like adhesive.

What’s more, merchants often also carry large stacks of these useful items, rather than having to collect them one-by-one.

To buy adhesive, check out Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis spaceport. Alternatively, make your way to Cydonia on Mars. Here you find three possible stockists: the Mars Trade Authority, UC Exchange on the other side of the staircase and Jane’s Goods in the residential area.

Between these spots, you should be able to find tons of adhesive for sale. But remember, the stock of merchandise is constantly refreshing so check back regularly for more.