Star Wars: Squadrons is free to play on Steam for the next two days

For the next two days on Steam, you can play Star Wars: Squadrons for free.

And, if you like what you play, you can pick it up on sale until February 3 for 70% off at $11.99.

In the game, you will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. You can modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles as you complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields.

You can take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, and divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit.

During the story campaign, you’ll get to play from the perspectives of both the New Republic and a Galactic Empire and it is set after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The game also features 5v5 multiplayer modes, which features a mix of dogfights and fleet battles.

Also available on PS4, and Xbox One, the game supports cross-play across all platforms. It is also playable in VR on both PS4 and PC, and it supports HOTAS.