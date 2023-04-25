If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LIVE LONG & PROSPER

Star Trek: Resurgence goes where no one has gone before in May

Interact with the Star Trek universe like never before.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A release date for Star Trek: Resurgence has been provided by developer Dramatic Labs.

You can pick the game up on May 23 for PC through the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Star Trek: Resurgence reveal trailer from 2021.

Star Trek: Resurgence is set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation's timeline, where a worker uprising threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations.

Forced to intervene, Starfleet will send its finest as a buffer between the two, and the story will unfold through two perspectives.

You will experience the conflict and larger mystery from the perspective of USS Resolute's first officer Jara Rydek, part of the diplomatic envoy led by Ambassador Spock. Tasked with finding a resolution, you will also try to uncover the ultimate source behind this tense situation.

You will also experience the game from engineering crewperson Carter Diaz's point of view. This part highlights how the mission plays out from the lower decks. Diaz is apparently caught up in the events in his own unique way.

Throughout the story, you can interact with the Star Trek universe through moments of action and critical decisions that will shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch