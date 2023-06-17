If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Star Trek: Infinite honors Picard Day with new gameplay trailer and insights

Set an interstellar course.

In honor of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have released a new trailer and gameplay details for Star Trek: Infinite.

Announced at Summer Game Fest, the grand strategy game takes you on a journey through space and into the heart of the galactic struggles between the Alpha and Beta Quadrants.

Star Trek: Infinite lets you play your own Star Trek story as the leader of one of four major factions in the galaxy.

With emergent gameplay and complex choices, the game draws inspiration from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but it isn’t just about the SS Enterprise. Instead, it puts you in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire.

Each major power possesses individualized traits, stories, quests, and more for distinct gameplay. You can send fleets to explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, manage an economy, and navigate diplomatic endeavors.

With endless choices and the opportunity to shape the destiny of your favorite Star Trek powers, the game maintains respect for the franchise's lore s you embark on your journey through space, your encounters with new civilizations, and forging your path among the stars.

Further information and updates on the game will be made available leading up to the game's release.

Star Trek: Infinite releases on PC this fall.

