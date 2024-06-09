Stalker 2 is firmly in the zone at the Xbox Showcase

Stalker 2 is back with a brand-new trailer at the Xbox Showcase, giving us a glimpse into the ravaged world of everyone's favourite Chernobyl nightmare game.

Presented during Summer Game Fest 2024, Stalker 2's new trailer shows off plenty of gameplay, HUD and all.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's been a long road for the Stalker team. Initially based in Ukraine, the entire studio moved over to the Czech Republic due to the Russian-Ukraine war. This extraordinary struggle, on top of the already stressful process of making a video game, obviously added a lot of pressure to the development. It's good to see the team's labours finally bear fruit on the big stage.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know below!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stalker 2 continues to be on track for its September 5 release date, also available day one on Game Pass.