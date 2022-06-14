Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl trailer takes you inside the Zone, release pushed to 2023

During Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended today, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World revealed a new trailer for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Based on three video games as well as numerous books, comics, and fan-fiction pieces, the series has sold over 15 million copie worldwide.

In the game, the Zone will be yours to explore as a post-apocalyptic open-world and one of the biggest ones to date for the series.

Both monsters and factions that inhabit the Zone will be constantly interacting with each other. The previous Stalker games introduced A-Life - a living world simulating the system. The reimagined version of this system, which is being called A-Life 2.0, will control the state of the world and the behavior of characters and mutants, making the Zone ever-changing and alive. Countless events and encounters will happen, even if you are not around to witness them.

Decisions you make will cause not only short-term outcomes but influence the world itself.

Some of GSC Game World’s employees have decided to defend their country while a part of development continues in Kyiv. The company has also established a new office in Prague, Czech Republic, where much of the game’s development will take place.

The latest entry in the popular franchise will release in 2023 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.