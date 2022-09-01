If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
the blue blur's back

This Sonic Frontiers video provides an overview of the game

Explore a world of action, adventure and mystery.
SEGA has released a new video for Sonic Frontiers that provides an overview of the game.

The video shows all sorts of gameplay, and the narration provides plenty of details regarding Sonic's latest adventure.

In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is searching for the Chaos emeralds. While on this adventure, he becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures.

As Sonic, you will battle hordes of powerful enemies and experience open-zone platforming freedom across the Starfall Islands as the blue blur and friends go after Dr. Eggman, who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

The game will feature an evolved gameplay experience allowing you to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

Originally slated for release in 2021 to coincide with the Sonic franchise's 30th anniversary, SEGA delayed the game to work on quality control.

It will be made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

