Smite god tier list: Best characters across all character types

Smite is a MOBA that has been trucking along for some time now, maintaining a healthy playerbase and remaining constantly updated with new characters and balance patches ever since its release back in 2014. As such, regardless of whether you’re a long term player or someone jumping in for the first time, a tier list separating the best and worst gods is crucial.

As such, we’ve created our own Smite tier list so you know exactly what characters are best right now in this third person MOBA. We’ve also highlighted the best god for each character archetype, so you can jump to the one that best fits your playstyle.

Check out the Nickelodeon x Smite crossover trailer here!

Smite tier list

Here’s a brief breakdown of all the characters in Smite, ranked in order of how good they are in-game.

S-tier

Agni

Arachne

Arthur

Baksura

Bastet

Cthulhu

Kukulkan

Lancelot

Odin

Set

Tsukuyomi

Yemoja

A-tier

Ah Puch

Ao Kuang

Apollo

Athena

Cabrakan

Geb

Heimdallr

Hera

Isis

Jing Wei

Merlin

Mulan

Raijin

Ratatoskr

Susano

Thor

Tyr

Ullr

Yu Huang Kali

Zhong Kui

B-tier

Ares

Artio

Baron Samedi

Cerberus

Chang E

Cu Chulainn

Cupid

Da Ji

Discordia

Erlang Shen

Fenrir

Ganesha

Hercules

Hou Yi

Janus

Kumbhakarna

Kuzenbo

Ne Zha

Pele

Persephone

Poseidon

Rama

Ravana

Terra

Thoth

Vamana

Vulcan

Xbalanque

Zeus

C-tier

Achilles

Arthur

Aphrodite

Bellona

Cernunnos

Chronos

Chiron

Hachiman

He Bo

Horus

Hun Batz

Izanami

Khepri

Medusa

Neith

Nemesis

Olorun

Ra

Scylla

Serqet

Sobek

Sol

Sun Wukong

Slyvanus

Thanatos

The Morrigan

D-tier

Ametarasu

Artemis

Ah Muzen Cab

Anubis

Awilix

Bacchus

Camazotz

Chaac

Fafnir

Guan Yu

Hades

Hel

Chernobog

Jormungandr

Loki

Nox

Nu Wa

Nike

Osiris

Skadi

Xing Tian

Ymir

Smite best Assassin: Lancelot

Jump on the horse and get some kills!

A mounted assassin that takes on enemies fast and hard, Lancelot is a brilliant assassin among the cast of Smite. As long as you can manage the health of your horse, and get to grips with controlling your stead, you’ll be able to be a brilliant component of your team’s success

Skill Order

Level one : Piercing Thrust / Shining Gallop

: Piercing Thrust / Shining Gallop Level two : Skilled Strikes / Crashing Dive

: Skilled Strikes / Crashing Dive Level three : Mount up / Quick Turn

: Mount up / Quick Turn Level four: The Grand Joust

Skill max priority: Piercing Thrust / Shining Gallop, Skilled Strikes / Crashing Dive, Mount up / Quick Turn, The Grand Joust.

Smite best Guardian: Cabrakan

One of the scariest tanks in the entire game.

Cabrakan is a tanky, aggressive, Crowd-control heavy pick that sets up the rest of your team for big plays. As a skilled Cabrakan player, you’ll be a godsend (zing) for the other players allied with you. Trust us, they’ll love you for it.

Skill Order

Level one : Tremors

: Tremors Level two : Seismic Crush

: Seismic Crush Level three : Refraction Shield

: Refraction Shield Level four: Tectonic Shift

Skill max priority: Refraction Shield, Seismic Crush, Tectonic Shift, Tremors.

Smite best Hunter: Xbalanque

A great pick for lovers of big damage characters.

Xbalanque is by a good margin the hardest hitting hunter in the game right now, and an absolute powerhouse. An ADC requiring some support from your team due to their squishy nature, Xbalanque is a great pick for those who want to deal massive amounts of damage and carry their team. Main character syndrome.

Skill Order

Level one : Poison Darts

: Poison Darts Level two : Rising Jaguar

: Rising Jaguar Level three : Branching Bola

: Branching Bola Level four : Poison Darts

: Poison Darts Level five: Darkest of Nights

Skill max priority: Poison Darts, Branching Bola, Rising Jaguar, Darkest of Night

Smite best Mages: Agni

A real fire starter.

Long ranged damage, great escape potential, unreal late game damage, and an all around nice guy. If you like to be that annoying damage carry in the backline, yeeting over huge amounts of hurt to the enemy team, you can’t get much better than Agni.

Skill Order

Level one : Flame Wave

: Flame Wave Level two : Path of Flames

: Path of Flames Level three : Flame Wave

: Flame Wave Level four : Noxious Fumes

: Noxious Fumes Level five: Rain Fire

Skill max priority: Flame Wave, Path of Flames, Rain Fire, Noxious Fumes.

Smite best Warrior: Arthur

King Arthur is king of the warriors.

Of all the warriors in the game, Arthur is likely the best at laying down the hurt constantly and with great force as a melee DPS. He’s a little tricky to nail down at first, but with great damage output, good CC, and awesome potential for team-wide combos, it’s well worth the time investment.

Skill Order

Level one : Overhead Slash / Hamstring

: Overhead Slash / Hamstring Level two :Twin Cleave / Bladestorm

:Twin Cleave / Bladestorm Level three : Battle Stomp / Uppercut

: Battle Stomp / Uppercut Level four : Overhead Slash / Hamstring

: Overhead Slash / Hamstring Level five: Sundering Strike / Excalibur’s Wrath

Skill max priority: Overhead Slash / Hamstring, Twin Cleave / Bladestorm, Sundering Strike / Excalibur’s Wrath, Battle Stomp / Uppercut.