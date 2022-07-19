Smite god tier list: Best characters across all character types

Smite god tier list: Best characters across all character typesWhether you're looking for a mage, guardian, hunter, assassin or warrior pick - this list is for you!
Smite is a MOBA that has been trucking along for some time now, maintaining a healthy playerbase and remaining constantly updated with new characters and balance patches ever since its release back in 2014. As such, regardless of whether you’re a long term player or someone jumping in for the first time, a tier list separating the best and worst gods is crucial.
As such, we’ve created our own Smite tier list so you know exactly what characters are best right now in this third person MOBA. We’ve also highlighted the best god for each character archetype, so you can jump to the one that best fits your playstyle.
- Smite tier list
- Smite best Assassin: Lancelot
- Smite best Guardian: Cabrakan
- Smite best Hunter: Xbalanque
- Smite best Mages: Agni
- Smite best Warrior: Arthur
Smite tier list
Here’s a brief breakdown of all the characters in Smite, ranked in order of how good they are in-game.
S-tier
- Agni
- Arachne
- Arthur
- Baksura
- Bastet
- Cthulhu
- Kukulkan
- Lancelot
- Odin
- Set
- Tsukuyomi
- Yemoja
A-tier
- Ah Puch
- Ao Kuang
- Apollo
- Athena
- Cabrakan
- Geb
- Heimdallr
- Hera
- Isis
- Jing Wei
- Merlin
- Mulan
- Raijin
- Ratatoskr
- Susano
- Thor
- Tyr
- Ullr
- Yu Huang Kali
- Zhong Kui
B-tier
- Ares
- Artio
- Baron Samedi
- Cerberus
- Chang E
- Cu Chulainn
- Cupid
- Da Ji
- Discordia
- Erlang Shen
- Fenrir
- Ganesha
- Hercules
- Hou Yi
- Janus
- Kumbhakarna
- Kuzenbo
- Ne Zha
- Pele
- Persephone
- Poseidon
- Rama
- Ravana
- Terra
- Thoth
- Vamana
- Vulcan
- Xbalanque
- Zeus
C-tier
- Achilles
- Arthur
- Aphrodite
- Bellona
- Cernunnos
- Chronos
- Chiron
- Hachiman
- He Bo
- Horus
- Hun Batz
- Izanami
- Khepri
- Medusa
- Neith
- Nemesis
- Olorun
- Ra
- Scylla
- Serqet
- Sobek
- Sol
- Sun Wukong
- Slyvanus
- Thanatos
- The Morrigan
D-tier
- Ametarasu
- Artemis
- Ah Muzen Cab
- Anubis
- Awilix
- Bacchus
- Camazotz
- Chaac
- Fafnir
- Guan Yu
- Hades
- Hel
- Chernobog
- Jormungandr
- Loki
- Nox
- Nu Wa
- Nike
- Osiris
- Skadi
- Xing Tian
- Ymir
Smite best Assassin: Lancelot
A mounted assassin that takes on enemies fast and hard, Lancelot is a brilliant assassin among the cast of Smite. As long as you can manage the health of your horse, and get to grips with controlling your stead, you’ll be able to be a brilliant component of your team’s success
Skill Order
- Level one: Piercing Thrust / Shining Gallop
- Level two: Skilled Strikes / Crashing Dive
- Level three: Mount up / Quick Turn
- Level four: The Grand Joust
Skill max priority: Piercing Thrust / Shining Gallop, Skilled Strikes / Crashing Dive, Mount up / Quick Turn, The Grand Joust.
Smite best Guardian: Cabrakan
Cabrakan is a tanky, aggressive, Crowd-control heavy pick that sets up the rest of your team for big plays. As a skilled Cabrakan player, you’ll be a godsend (zing) for the other players allied with you. Trust us, they’ll love you for it.
Skill Order
- Level one: Tremors
- Level two: Seismic Crush
- Level three: Refraction Shield
- Level four: Tectonic Shift
Skill max priority: Refraction Shield, Seismic Crush, Tectonic Shift, Tremors.
Smite best Hunter: Xbalanque
Xbalanque is by a good margin the hardest hitting hunter in the game right now, and an absolute powerhouse. An ADC requiring some support from your team due to their squishy nature, Xbalanque is a great pick for those who want to deal massive amounts of damage and carry their team. Main character syndrome.
Skill Order
- Level one: Poison Darts
- Level two: Rising Jaguar
- Level three: Branching Bola
- Level four: Poison Darts
- Level five: Darkest of Nights
Skill max priority: Poison Darts, Branching Bola, Rising Jaguar, Darkest of Night
Smite best Mages: Agni
Long ranged damage, great escape potential, unreal late game damage, and an all around nice guy. If you like to be that annoying damage carry in the backline, yeeting over huge amounts of hurt to the enemy team, you can’t get much better than Agni.
Skill Order
- Level one: Flame Wave
- Level two: Path of Flames
- Level three: Flame Wave
- Level four: Noxious Fumes
- Level five: Rain Fire
Skill max priority: Flame Wave, Path of Flames, Rain Fire, Noxious Fumes.
Smite best Warrior: Arthur
Of all the warriors in the game, Arthur is likely the best at laying down the hurt constantly and with great force as a melee DPS. He’s a little tricky to nail down at first, but with great damage output, good CC, and awesome potential for team-wide combos, it’s well worth the time investment.
Skill Order
- Level one: Overhead Slash / Hamstring
- Level two:Twin Cleave / Bladestorm
- Level three: Battle Stomp / Uppercut
- Level four: Overhead Slash / Hamstring
- Level five: Sundering Strike / Excalibur’s Wrath
Skill max priority: Overhead Slash / Hamstring, Twin Cleave / Bladestorm, Sundering Strike / Excalibur’s Wrath, Battle Stomp / Uppercut.