Shovel Knight gets a snazzy definitive edition for its 10th anniversary, alongside a sequel that'll bring the iconic character to a "new dimension of gaming"

Yacht Club Games held a special 10th anniversary stream for Shovel Knight this week, revealing a brand new edition of the modern classic.

Sometimes you see something like "Shovel Knight is 10 years old" and it makes you instantly turn to dust, but even if that is the case, you just have to ignore it and move on. Or, well, don't completely ignore it, as during the NES throwback game's 10th anniversary livestream, Yacht Club Games revealed Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, a "definitive edition" version "of the adventure that started it all." This new version of the game has a whole bunch of new features, with the biggest being the addition of online multiplayer.

"For the first time, use the power of Rewind to perfect your platforming skills or use Save States to pause and plan your next moves," Yacht Club explains. "With over 300 classic gameplay-twisting cheats, customise your experience to make it as challenging or as weird as you like. All these cheats can now be enabled simultaneously, offering endless ways to remix your adventure. Simply put, this is the definitive edition of Shovel of Hope. It's also our way of preserving the game's historical functionality, ensuring these elements remain available for future generations of players. And with the new multiplayer features and other enhancements, we hope it includes everything on your wish list."

Most excitingly though, is the teaser of a brand new Shovel Knight game. A sort-of, kind-of, half teaser was revealed for the next game, which was literally just a 3D version of Yacht Club's logo, heavily teasing that the next entry in the beloved series will be a full-on 3D game.

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics," Yacht Club said of the announcement. "This isn't just another sequel - it's a bold new adventure that will launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming. We're not quite ready to unveil everything just yet, rest assured, the game will bring electrifying action, richer mechanics, and all the timeless charm you expect from a Shovel Knight title."

Yacht Club also said it's been working on this title for the past four years, but for now you'll just have to wait and find out what it might be. In the meantime, you could always look forward to Yacht Club's Game Boy Color inspired title Mina the Hollower, which still doesn't have a release date, but did get a nice new trailer.