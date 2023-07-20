The best 3DS games to play in 2023

The Nintendo 3DS was the last solely-handheld console to come from Nintendo, and its novel ability to turn any of its games into a 3D adventure was definitely a major selling-point for the impressive little machine - even if it was a gimmick.

I don’t know a single soul who actually used the 3D capabilities back then, or even now. What was truly great about the 3DS, really, was the fantastic array of games to choose from in its vast library. There were so many games to sift through, in fact, that this list was really hard to reduce down to the very best. But alas, we’ve done it.

In addition, the original Nintendo DS itself had a library of over 2000 games, and considering that the 3DS is back-compatible with these, be sure to check out our list of the best Nintendo DS games too.

Get ready for some eye-popping classics, because here are some of the best Nintendo 3DS games to try out.

Pokemon X and Y

Developer: Game Freak

Game Freak Released: 2015

Pokemon X and Y mark a very pivotal moment for the Pokemon franchise, as it was the first Pokemon game to utilise fully-3D graphics. This is what we’ll be used to seeing now, with the release of Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet, but back in 2013, it was all brand-new.

Pokemon X and Y plays out the same as any other mainline Pokemon game; you’re a Pokemon Trainer in the town of Vanivelle, setting out and exploring the region of Kalos. You’ll catch Pokemon, battle gym-leaders, and mess around with enormous Mega Evolutions in your bid to be the very best. It tells a surprisingly touching story, too.

Ultimately, any Pokemon game that sees Pikachu return to being fat is up there as one of the best Pokemon games.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

Developer: Game Freak

Game Freak Released: 2017

I’ll personally argue that when it comes to Pokemon games on the 3DS system, X and Y reigns superior. Alas, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon is home to the region of Alola, lots of new Pokemon, and introduces us to some new Necrozma forms which are pretty cool.

Things play out a little differently in Sun and Moon, though. Forget about tackling Gym Leaders and acquiring badges; this time around, you’ll be participating in a set of Island Trials that not only see you battling to be the very best, but see you admiring the Alolan region, too.

It’s a refreshing change from prior Pokemon games, but all in all, Pokemon X and Y’s Mega Evolutions will see me turning down Ultra Moon for X time and time again. Regardless, if you like catching Pokemon, they’re both well worth playing.

Fire Emblem Awakening

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Released: 2012

Fire Emblem Awakening is a tactical, turn-based RPG, and despite being the thirteenth game in the series, was my introduction to Fire Emblem; I have never looked back, and only want to play more Fire Emblem as a result.

Fire Emblem Awakening is a fantastic game that tells the story of a rather chaotic era in Fire Emblem’s history. In this game, you’ll focus on the trials of Prince Chrom and his companions, all of which you can befriend, or even marry if you wish!

While Fire Emblem: Awakening’s story is engaging, with plenty of voiced cutscenes to bring you up to scratch between battles, it’s combat where you’ll have the most fun. Choose who you fight with, and choose exactly how you fight; Awakening has endless customisation options when it comes to how battles play out, and it shapes up as one of the best games of all time, let alone just for the 3DS system.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D + Ocarina of Time 3D

Developer: Grezzo

Grezzo Released: 2011 (Ocarina of Time 3D), 2015 (Majora’s Mask 3D)

The Nintendo 3DS is home to some amazing Zelda titles, and two of the best are Majora’s Mask and Ocarina of Time. Both titles, originally released on the Nintendo 64, were remastered and ported over to the Nintendo 3DS by Grezzo for more of us to enjoy via the handheld system.

Ocarina of Time or Majora's Mask?

Ocarina of Time is your typical Zelda adventure; Link is on a quest to put a stop to Ganondorf’s pursuit of the Triforce. This sees Link go on a journey to recruit the help of multiple sages capable of quelling Ganondorf, with his ocarina playing an important part in his quest. On the 3DS, Ocarina of Time features plenty of quality-of-life tweaks, and is well worth playing if you, for some reason, haven’t tried it yet.

As for Majora’s Mask, you’ll be experiencing an extended case of Groundhog Day. Link must relive the same three days over and over in a bid to stop the evil moon in the sky from destroying the world. Much like Ocarina of Time 3D, there’s plenty of improvements to admire here.

It’s up to you which you’d rather play, but both Ocarina of Time 3D and Majora’s Mask 3D are a must-play for 3DS owners and Zelda-enjoyers.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Developer: Nintendo EAD

Nintendo EAD Released: 2013

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a spiritual successor to the SNES’ A Link to the Past from 1992. The story of A Link Between Worlds is set many years after the events of the SNES’ title, but still provides all the nostalgia necessary for Zelda fans.

In this game, you’ll play as Link (no surprises there) who is on a journey to rescue Princess Zelda after she is captured by evil sorcerer Yuga. Yuga actually has a grand plan to recruit the power of the seven sages in an attempt to resurrect King Ganon, but of course, Link isn’t going to let that happen.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds also sees Link acquire a mystical bracelet that allows him to morph into the walls like a 2D-painting. This ability unlocks lots more opportunities and exploration for Link, and cements A Link Between Worlds as one of the more enchanting Zelda games, blending both new and old elements of the series into one outstanding game.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Developer: Nintendo EAD

Nintendo EAD Released: 2013

Animal Crossing: New Leaf sees you crowned mayor of a town, and your job is to get the town up to scratch with the help of beloved secretary, Isabelle. You’ll enact ordinances, complete public work projects, and ultimately shape the town however you please.

Like other Animal Crossing titles, it utilises real-time, meaning you’ll be working on your town a little bit each day, or playing with the 3DS’ internal clock a lot, too. All in all, it’s a simple game really, but it possesses a whimsical charm to it that makes Animal Crossing a wonderful game to whisk yourself away into.

As you collect fossils, befriend villagers, and see your town come to life, you’ve seasonal events to look forward to, and can even invite your friends to visit. Meeting up with friends to visit each other's towns locally was a highlight of my childhood, and this lives on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

That said, as great as all Animal Crossing games are - including New Leaf - nothing will ever come close to Animal Crossing for the GameCube. Villagers were ruthless back then.

Mario Kart 7

Developer: Nintendo EAD, Retro Studios

Nintendo EAD, Retro Studios Released: 2011

I don’t need to give you an introduction to Mario Kart, which is one of the best racing-game series out there. I’m sorry Forza, Motorsport, and whatever else, but playing as beloved Nintendo characters on Mario-themed tracks exceeds cutting about Hawaii, Mexico, and elsewhere.

Mario Kart 7 was home to some of the best tracks in the series, including an all-new Rainbow Road set in outer-space, the spooky Wario Shipyard, and the beloved DK Jungle. All in all, it hosted four new Cups with four new tracks each, and really honed in on what made Mario Kart great.

While it lacked as many characters as I would’ve liked, you could still play as Wiggler, Lakitu, and even your own Mii if you wanted, adding a personal touch to the game, too! You could also play locally and online with friends, and as ever, Mario Kart 7 was always much more fun with friends to race around with.

Bravely Default

Developer: Silicon Studio

Silicon Studio Released: 2012

Bravely Default is another turn-based JRPG, akin to - but not to be confused with - Final Fantasy. This 3DS exclusive possesses its own distinct flair and is hailed for its narrative and Brave/Default mechanic which offers a new layer to combat.

In Bravely Default, you’ll be engaging in a hero’s story as they take on the fantasy world of Luxendarc. It’s a story packed with twists and turns, and if you find yourself enjoying it, you have sequel Bravely Second: End Layer to also look forward to.

Shovel Knight

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Games Released: 2014

Shovel Knight is a 2D side-scrolling platform game with a retro 8-bit style, and ultimately, is one hell of an adventure. You play as Shovel Knight, who - equipped with a shovel-blade! - is on a grand quest to rescue the beloved Shield Knight and defeat the wicked Enchantress.

This great platformer takes you through a dozen unique stages that see you encountering distinct enemies, exploring the world, and duelling knights; the end result is incredibly satisfying, and when paired with the 3D capabilities of the 3DS, Shovel Knight looks even cooler than it already does.

This homage to SNES and NES games is incredibly high-effort, and will be a real treat to anyone who wants a challenging, but refreshing, platforming adventurer to go on.

Tomodachi Life

Developer: Nintendo SPD1

Nintendo SPD1 Released: 2013

Tomodachi Life might seem like a strange inclusion on this list, but it has amassed a bit of a cult following in its time. I, for one, am patiently waiting for a Tomodachi Life game on the Nintendo Switch, but it looks like it might never come.

Tomodachi Life is a social simulation game that sees your Mii moving onto an island with a bunch of other Mii’s. Each Mii has their own unique personality, and you’ll spend your time socializing with them, gift-giving, and improving the island. It’s also all done in real-time, with the game encouraging you to play the game at different times so you can encounter new interactions with your Miis.

With new locations eventually unlocked, you’ll have more opportunities to impress your neighborhood of Miis, and if all goes well, you might even see romance blossom between them. Couples in Tomodachi Life can actually start their own families, and the cycle of life in-game continues.

Ultimately, Tomodachi Life is a very simple game, but there’s a level of charm (and absurd humor) to it that makes it a very interesting game that’s well worth checking out if you enjoy simulation games. Its only downfall is a lack of same-sex relationships, but if there is a third game in the Tomodachi series, it’ll hopefully be more inclusive.

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Developer: HAL Laboratory

HAL Laboratory Released: 2016

This wouldn’t be a list written by yours truly if Kirby didn’t make an appearance, so it’s a good job that some of Kirby’s best adventures are on the Nintendo 3DS. Kirby: Planet Robobot is a spiritual successor to another 3DS title, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, and lets you pilot Kirby in a mech-suit. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Don’t worry, Kirby still roams around inhaling anything and everything in this one, but the Robobot Armor provides Kirby with all-new abilities. He can scan enemies, attack ruthlessly, and solve puzzles using it. He can even earn stickers to customise his armor with, for an additional layer of cuteness in this already adorable game.

Kirby: Planet Robobot is also home to the Team Kirby Clash mini-game which has four players choose a class before going into battle against bosses. It’s worth playing Planet Robobot for the main-game alone, but this mini-game is also a must-play, especially if you have some 3DS-owning friends who can play with you!

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Released: 2016

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King was the best-selling PlayStation 2 title in Japan, and for good reason. The title was later reimagined for the 3DS in 2016, with new features provided exclusively for the handheld.

In this grand RPG, you’ll embark on another hero journey in a bid to save your king and country from the villainous sorcery of court jester, Dhoulmagus. You’ll be exploring a fully 3D world, engaging in dungeons, and taking part in classic turn-based battles as you level up and develop your party of characters.

Outside of the main storyline, there’s plenty other content to try, too; battle waves of monsters in Monster Arena, create stronger items using the Alchemy Pot, and more.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Released: 2014

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy first debuted on the Game Boy Advance, and has been a staple on Nintendo’s consoles since. It’s the perfect game to kick back and relax with on a handheld device, and fortunately for 3DS owners, you can get three Phoenix Wright games in one with the Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy.

These games, directed by the legendary Shu Takumi (who you can also thank for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective) are visual-novel adventure games that see you playing as a defense attorney. Your role will be to ensure your clients leave the courtroom without a charge, which means gathering information on the case, pointing out contradictions, and cross-examining witnesses.

It’s laden with quirky characters and even quirkier humour, and don’t be put off by the visual novel aspect if that isn’t your thing; it’s rare that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney ever feels tedious.

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios, Sora Ltd.

Bandai Namco Studios, Sora Ltd. Released: 2014

Much like Mario Kart, I don’t need to explain to you what Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS is. It’s the Nintendo fighting-game which will let you have Kirby inhale the likes of Sora, Samus, and even Pikachu. You can have the Animal Crossing Villager beat Yoshi to a pulp, or even watch Mega Man send Pac-Man soaring.

I’m not one for fighting-games, but Super Smash Bros. and its vast array of characters result in some hilarious match-ups. You can approach this game as a hardcore fighter or a casual and be guaranteed to have a blast. Alas, the Nintendo 3DS isn’t the best place to play Super Smash Bros. but it's still a worthwhile purchase (or download)!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3D

Developer: Monolith Soft, Monster Games

Monolith Soft, Monster Games Released: 2015

Xenoblade Chronicles 3D has you playing the role of the hero in a strange, wondrous world. You’ll be battling it out atop the corpses of titans, Bionis and Mechanis, one of which is now home to a developed civilisation. Alas, evil lurks as a robot civilisation makes its home on one of the titans, and you have to deal with it.

Playing as Shulk, you and your party will fight against this race of evil robots in real-time, action-based battles. While you’re at it, you’ve a lush world to explore and a stellar soundtrack to whisk you away into this fantasy world.

This action-RPG first appeared on the Nintendo Wii in 2010, before later being ported to the 3DS in 2015. If you’ve a Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles arrived on the hybrid console in 2020, and you’ll have sequels 2 and 3 to play through, too.

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions

Developer: AlphaDream

AlphaDream Released: 2017

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga first appeared on the Game Boy Advance back in 2003. It was later remade for the Nintendo 3DS as Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions in 2017, meaning it arrived pretty late into the 3DS’ life cycle, but was well worth playing nonetheless.

In this escapade for the plumbing brothers, you’ll be travelling to Beanbean Kindgom in an attempt to restore Peaches voice, which has been stolen by witch, Cackletta. Funnily enough, this one sees Mario and Luigi team up with rival, Bowser, to rescue the voice of Peach in a rare collaboration between the characters.

The remake of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga also featured an additional storyline which sees you play the game from the perspective of Bowser’s Minions; you’ll be recruiting minions on a hunt to find Bowser, who has gone missing. All in all, this is the game that kicked off the fantastic Mario & Luigi series, and is a must-play for Mario fans.

Metroid: Samus Returns

Developer: Nintendo EPD, MercurySteam

Nintendo EPD, MercurySteam Released: 2017

Metroid: Samus Returns is a remake of 1991 Game Boy game, Metroid 2: Return of Samus, rebuilt from the ground up. This Metroid adventure sees you, Samus, exploring a hostile planet crawling with Space Pirates, Metroids, and more grisly enemies.

This is no trouble for our Samus Aran though, who has a plasma cannon and morph ball in her arsenal of tools that’ll help her destroy most of this meddling species. This remake has been brought up to scratch with the modern day; controls are more accessible, 2.5D visuals are available, and there’s a wealth of new content to explore.

Try out all-new abilities using the power of the Aeion, a new counter-attack, and you can even get the most out of your environment using a 360-degree free aim mode. Needless to say, if you haven’t played this, play it. If you’ve already played the original Metroid 2: Return of Samus, still play it for its new content and features.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Developer: Next Level Games

Next Level Games Released: 2013

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is also known as Luigi’s Mansion 2, and this is where Luigi gets to take to the stage rather than his brother, Mario, for once. In this game, Luigi takes on the role of a ghostbuster as he explores various mansions in Evershade Valley, vacuuming up the ghosts that haunt them.

During this process, he’ll retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon, which will eventually see him capture King Boo and restore peace to the valley. Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is one of the more unique games in the Mario franchise, taking a slightly spookier tone and giving Luigi the time to shine that he deserves. I wouldn’t exactly choose Luigi’s Mansion over Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, but it is some good, mindless fun for all ages.

Now, where’s our Luigi’s Mansion movie? He deserves it.

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Developer: Retro Studios

Retro Studios Released: 2013

Donkey Kong Country Returns was originally a Wii release that was given a makeover and ported to the Nintendo 3DS. It provides the same platforming joy as the Wii version, albeit on a smaller screen, and the 3D effect of the 3DS actually looks good when in use here.

This side-scrolling platformer will see you playing as the eponymous character of Donkey Kong (and Diddy Kong) as they take on the Tiki Tak Tribe who are causing chaos across Donkey Kong Island. Swing from vines, gobble bananas, and if you fancy it, bring a friend along with you in co-op.

The 3DS also saw the introduction of ‘New Mode’ to Donkey Kong Country Returns, which is essentially an easier mode of gameplay for those who might find it challenging. In addition, there’s an entirely new world with eight levels to look forward to, that you won’t find in the original Wii version.

Super Mario 3D Land

Developer: Nintendo EAD

Released: 2011

Super Mario 3D Land is another portable Mario platformer, but things look a little different. The story isn’t too unusual, as you’ll be taking this plumber on a journey to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, again, but you will be doing it in an all-new funky, 3D environment. Needless to say, it looks great.

The best thing about Super Mario 3D Land has to be the return of Tanooki Mario. With the Tanook Suit power-up, Mario can use his tail to float from heights safely, or to tailwhip enemies. Of course, there’s a lot more to love about Super Mario 3D Land than Tanooki Mario, and this one is a huge treat for those who enjoyed Super Mario Odyssey. Trust me!

Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward

Developer: Chunsoft

Chunsoft Released: 2012

The Zero Escape series of games can be found across the Nintendo DS and 3DS, and all of them are pretty good. If you like your visual novels with puzzles, mystery, and a little bit of murder, you’ll certainly find something to like in Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward.

Virtue’s Last Reward follows nine characters kidnapped by the elusive Zero. You’ll play as Sigma as the group takes part in a deadly game known as one of the Nonary Games. If you’ve played spiritual predecessor on the Nintendo DS, 9 Persons 9 Hours 9 Doors, you’ll already be familiar with these games.

In Virtue’s Last Reward, Nonary Game: Ambidex Edition, players must engage in various escape-the-room puzzles in a bid to survive, and this involves possibly throwing allies under the bus, too. Overall, it’s a riveting time, and if you prefer relaxed gameplay with a gripping story, Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward (and the other Zero Escape games) will be right up your avenue.

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Released: 2015

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate hit the 3DS in 2015, letting you take on quests and hunt monsters on the go. It’s strange to see how far we’ve come, now that Niantic’s mobile game, Monster Hunter Now, is right around the corner. Alas, if you’d rather pick up your 3DS instead of your phone, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate is worth considering.

As is typically the case with Monster Hunter games, you’ll step into the shoes of a hunter as they embark on an adventure that sees them hunting gargantuan, hostile monsters in various, gorgeous environments. It’s one of those games that takes a short while to get used to given the amount of systems at play, but once you do, it’ll be hard to put down.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Developer: Atlus, Headlock

Atlus, Headlock Released: 2017

Radiant Historia was originally a Nintendo DS title, but Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology acts as an expanded remake of the game for the Nintendo 3DS. It includes redrawn character art, a new ‘Support Skill’ system, and at the time, had plenty of DLC content to delve into, too.

If you’re a fan of Fire Emblem titles, you’ll no doubt enjoy Radiant Historia. The story follows Special Intelligence Agent Stock amidst a war in Vainquer, who is then assigned to a routine escort mission while wielding a mysterious book: White Chronicle. However, things don’t go to plan…

From a top-down perspective, you’ll explore various stories across multiple timelines using the White Chronicle. The whole game shapes up as an exceptional experience, and with a soundtrack composed by the iconic Yoko Shimomura, it’s a must-play for 3DS owners.

Shin Megami Tensei IV

Developer: Atlus

Atlus Released: 2013

If you’re a fan of Shin Megami Tensei already, or even a fan of Persona 4, Shin Megami Tensei IV on the Nintendo 3DS is a must-play. In this RPG, you’ll be controlling yet another group of teenagers who have been tasked with saving the world. Quite the request for some measly teenagers, right?

You also don’t need to worry too much about having played any previous entries in the series to enjoy Shin Megami Tensei IV either. The fourth main entry in the series has no ties to its predecessors, so you can take control of samurai Flynn and collect an array of monsters without fear of missing out. That said, prepare yourself for a challenge. It’s tough, but editor-in-chief Dom Peppiatt says that, “if you can beat Minotaur at the start of the game, you can finish it.”

Think of Shin Megami Tensei as a much darker version of Pokemon in a post-apocalyptic world, with you and your allies combating demons, fusing them together so you are stronger in battle (much like Personas in Persona!), and much more.

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth

Developer: P-Studio

P-Studio Released: 2014

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth was the first Persona game to arrive on a Nintendo console, and was soon followed by a sequel, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. So, if you enjoy the first game, you’ve plenty of content to look forward to playing on your handheld!

If you’re already familiar with the Persona series, you’ve lots to look forward to here. Persona Q features characters from Persona 3 and Persona 4 in an all-new RPG adventure that sees them tackling dungeon after dungeon as a party of five.

Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy + Miracle Mask

Developer: Level-5

Level-5 Released: 2012 (Miracle Mask), 2013 (Azran Legacy)

The Professor Layton series debuted on Nintendo DS, and it found its perfect home on the console. Utilising the dual-screen to deliver puzzles to players, it’s hard to imagine this game on any other console. Alas, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024, so I guess we’ll see how that plays out.

Professor Layton and the Azran Legacy, and Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask, are two of the best installments in the whole series. At this point, the Professor Layton formula was tried, tested, and perfected, with both games delivering Professor Layton and his companion Luke a mystery, in which they must solve an abundance of puzzles to eventually get to the bottom of.

There’s so much more to Professor Layton that just the puzzles, though; you’ll be exploring beautiful backdrops and getting to know some incredibly quirky characters, all in the company of a gorgeous, calming soundtrack that I still listen to while working!

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

Developer: Konami

Konami Released: 2014

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D is a rerelease of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, altered specifically for the Nintendo 3DS. As a result, the controls and camera are a little different to what you expect and might take some getting used to.

This game is just as fruitful as the original PlayStation 2 title, so don’t let the Nintendo 3DS put you off whatsoever. If you end up preferring the 3DS’ controls, this might even end up being your preferred way to play, especially when you see just how much of this game has been rebuilt for the console.

Alas, if you want to play as Naked Snake on the go, you should pick it up; the games are also coming to Nintendo Switch soon, if you’d rather wait.

Honourable Mentions

Of course, we can't squeeze every single fantastic Nintendo 3DS game onto this list, so here are some honourable mentions well worth trying out. Feel free to give us your own suggestions, too!

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon, Detective Pikachu, Street Fighter IV: 3D Edition, 3D Streets of Rage 2, Rhythm Heaven Megamix, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. 2, SteamWorld Heist, Star Fox 64 3D, Pushmo, Rune Factory 4, Fire Emblem Fates