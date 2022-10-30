Sega wants its mysterious "Super Game" out by March 2026

Sega is looking to have its mysterious "Super Game" project out by the fiscal year ending March 2026.

As reported by Eurogamer, in the company's latest report, it noted that it is "striving to create a 'Super Game,' a major title that scales globally," though didn't expand upon what this actually means. Though Sega's CEO Haruki Satomi did go into what the intentions and strategy for the "Super Game" is, which apparently aims at appealing to streamers.

"One strategy for generating such hit titles is the creation of a 'Super Game' - a large-scale global title," Satomi said. "We're currently developing such a game, targeting release by the fiscal year ending March 2026."

"The ultimate goal in the 'Super Game' strategy is to create a game so revolutionary that it attracts far more active users than any of the Group's games to date. One key to achieving this goal is whether we can draw together a large community, involving not only players but also streamers who stream the game and viewers who watch their videos."

Satomi went on to note how the kind of communities that develop from streaming communities adds "value to the game that is unimagined by developers, and sparking a broader movement - which can then draw in even more users and grow the game's presence dramatically."

This isn't the first time that Sega has mentioned this project, though it still isn't any clearer really.

The report also noted that it understands the importance of some of its older games, and plans to "further develop these IPs by means of remakes, remastering, and reboots, etc., as well as offering them to subscription-based services and other forms of monetization across multiple channels," mentioning titles like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Out Run, and Shinobi.

Sonic is obviously doing incredibly well too, the whole series hitting 1.5 billion units shifted worldwide, an incredibly impressive feat. With Sonic Frontiers arriving November 8 next month, that figure will obviously only increase.