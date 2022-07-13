SEGA Genesis Mini 2 confirmed for North America, launches October 27

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 confirmed for North America, launches October 27Enjoy over 50 games from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era.
SEGA has confirmed it is bringing the Genesis Mini 2 to North America.
Previously announced for an October 27 release in Japan, the system will arrive in North America same day as an Amazon-exclusive.
The system comes with over 50 classic titles as well as bonus games Star Mobile and Fantasy Zone from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era - known outside of North America as Mega CD and Mega Drive.
Other games included on the system are:
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEED
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- NIGHT STRIKER
- THE NINJAWARRIORS
- After Burner II
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Virtua Racing
- Super Hang-On
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Shining in the Darkness
- VectorMan 2
- The Ooze
- Bonanza Bros.
- Alien Soldier
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Lightening Force
The system will set you back around $104.