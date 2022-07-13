If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SEGA Genesis Mini 2 confirmed for North America, launches October 27

Enjoy over 50 games from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

SEGA has confirmed it is bringing the Genesis Mini 2 to North America.

Previously announced for an October 27 release in Japan, the system will arrive in North America same day as an Amazon-exclusive.

The system comes with over 50 classic titles as well as bonus games Star Mobile and Fantasy Zone from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era - known outside of North America as Mega CD and Mega Drive.

Other games included on the system are:

  • Sonic The Hedgehog CD
  • Shining Force CD
  • SILPHEED
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls
  • NIGHT STRIKER
  • THE NINJAWARRIORS
  • After Burner II
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Virtua Racing
  • Super Hang-On
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • VectorMan 2
  • The Ooze
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Alien Soldier
  • RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
  • SPLATTERHOUSE 2
  • ROLLING THUNDER 2
  • Lightening Force

The system will set you back around $104.

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

