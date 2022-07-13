SEGA Genesis Mini 2 confirmed for North America, launches October 27

SEGA has confirmed it is bringing the Genesis Mini 2 to North America.

Previously announced for an October 27 release in Japan, the system will arrive in North America same day as an Amazon-exclusive.

The system comes with over 50 classic titles as well as bonus games Star Mobile and Fantasy Zone from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era - known outside of North America as Mega CD and Mega Drive.

Other games included on the system are:

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Shining Force CD

SILPHEED

Mansion of Hidden Souls

NIGHT STRIKER

THE NINJAWARRIORS

After Burner II

OutRun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

VectorMan 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros.

Alien Soldier

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Lightening Force

The system will set you back around $104.