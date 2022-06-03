SEGA has announced the Mega Drive Mini 2, comes with 50 pre-installed SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis games

SEGA has announced the SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 which comes with 50 pre-installed games from the SEGA CD and SEGA Genesis era - known outside of North America as Mega CD and Mega Drive.

Games installed on the mini-console (via VGC) include Popful Mail, Shining Force CD, Silpheed, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Virtua Racing, and others. It will also include a port of Fantasy Zone, a game that wasn't released on the original console.

The mini-console is set to launch in Japan on October 27 for ¥9,980 ($75). A date for other regions has yet to be announced, and more details will likely come at a later date.

SEGA launched its first mini-console in 2019 when it brought the SEGA Mega Drive Mini to market with 40 games installed. Controllers for the console are based on the US three-button controller instead of the six-button version in Japan.

It features sliders that push down the cartridge slot cover that recreates the original console’s buttons. It also features four quick save slots, has an HDMI output, supports 720p resolution, and is powered by micro-USB.