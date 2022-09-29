Scorn release moved up by one week for Game Pass, PC, and Xbox

Scorn, the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, has had its release date moved ahead by one week.

Announced for an October 21 release, the game will instead arrive on October 14.

Scorn - New Release Date

The atmospheric first-person horror adventure is set in a nightmarish universe designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”.

Isolated and lost inside a dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself, and every location contains its own theme, puzzles, and characters integral in creating a cohesive world.

Throughout the game, you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

Scorn was originally slated to release in 2021 after a successful 2020 Kickstarter campaign before it was moved into 2022.

The game will be made available through the Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam, and day one on Xbox Game Pass.