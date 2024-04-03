Sam Raimi might not be making Spider-Man 4, but there is another big Marvel film he'd love to direct

While it might be disappointing to hear Sam Raimi isn't working on Spider-Man 4, he does have his sight set on another Marvel project.

Earlier this week, Raimi addressed rumours that have been circulating recently about him finally making Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire as the web slinger once more. Unfortunately for those of you that want one, Raimi did put those rumours to bed, as he isn't working on a sequel. However, in a recent interview with ScreenGeek, he was asked about another rumour involving him and another Marvel project he may or may not be directing - Avengers: Secret Wars. When asked about the project, Raimi said "I love 90% of the Marvel heroes that I’ve read in the great Stan Lee Marvel Universe comic books.

"I would love to work with Marvel again. They haven’t reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven’t asked me yet. I hope they do." Avengers: Secret Wars is still actually a few years away, as the film is meant to release in May 2027, so it isn't that surprising that Marvel hasn't assigned a director just yet. Aside from the original Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi has actually directed an MCU film, 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an honestly mostly mediocre film, but I think that's just the curse of trying to make a Marvel film these days.

There is technically meant to be another Avengers film prior to Secret Wars, The Kang Dynasty, but Marvel Studios has been reported to be moving away from Kang as the film universe's big bad, so who knows how that will turn out. It's also unclear what the Secret Wars film will be like; it's obviously based on the 1984 comic of the same name, which saw a cosmic entity called the Beyonder gathering up heroes to make them all fight each other. But the MCU is currently going through its multiverse phase, so maybe they'll pull from the 2015 comic of the same name instead.

Right now, the only big film the MCU has coming out this year is Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to release this July.