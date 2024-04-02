Sorry, folks, a Tobey Maguire led Spider-Man 4 is looking unlikely

Despite what you may have heard online, it isn't looking likely that we'll finally see a Tobey Maguire led and Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man 4.

Rumours have been circling that Raimi might be returning to finally direct a fourth entry, with Maguire back in the lead role, but in a recent interview with CBR, he made it clear there are no such plans right now. "Well, I haven't heard about that yet," Raimi said when asked about the rumours. "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!' I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Back in the day, Sony was actually planning to develop a fourth entry in the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy. Script writers were even attached, and potential casting included John Malkovich as Vulture and Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy/ Black Cat, but ultimately Sony cancelled the project due to disagreements between it and Raimi causing the director to leave the project. While at the time love for the films weren't particularly high due to Spider-Man 3 getting a lacklustre reception, though the most recent Tom Holland multiverse film No Way Home has obviously reignited some love for Maguire's Spider-Man.

Raimi was also asked if he thought Maguire might be up for it, with the director responding, "I haven't talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures. But, I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I'm on great terms with them. I'm sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don't know."

That'll be disappointing news for some, but ultimately it isn't very surprising. At least you'll be able to check both the original Raimi trilogy, and every other live-action Spider-Man film, once a week starting April 15.