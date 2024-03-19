After the disastrous Madame Web, Sony is re-releasing every live-action Spider-Man film to remind you some of them are good, actually

Madame Web was an absolute flop, so Sony is putting all eight live-action Spider-Man films back in cinemas to bring you back to the glory days.

Remember the days when you could head to the cinema with the intention of watching a Spider-Man film knowing you've probably got a good chance of watching something good? These days, with Sony attempting to capitalise on its catalogue with titles like Morbius and Madame Web, it's becoming increasingly hard to remember that anything to do with Spider-Man is good. So, what better way to fix that than by re-releasing all eight of its live-action Spider-Man films, starting from the original Sam Raimi trilogy, in cinemas, in release order every week for two months?

That's exactly what Sony is doing, in the US at least, starting with the very first Spider-Man release all the way back in 2002 on April 15. I imagine a good many of you weren't even born when it came out, so if you've been wishing for a chance to see the older Spider-Man films in cinemas, this certainly seems like your best chance to do so. After the first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man 2 will come a week later on April 22, and so on and so forth until it wraps up with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which obviously culminates in all three live-action Spideys hanging out together for the first time.

It should be noted that the smorgasbord of Spider-Man films are only coming to select theatres, so you might want to check out the event's official website to see if they'll be playing anywhere near you. If you want the exact dates for every film, here they are neatly laid out for you:

04/15: Spider-Man

04/22: Spider-Man 2

04/29: Spider-Man 3

05/06: The Amazing Spider-Man

05/13: The Amazing Spider-Man 2

05/20: Spider-Man: Homecoming

05/27: Spider-Man: Far From Home

06/03: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Funnily enough, the eight films also somewhat happen to build towards Sony's likely next flop, Kraven the Hunter, a film about one of Spider-Man's main villains, but again one that just seemingly won't feature the web slinger himself. Genius move from Sony, here.