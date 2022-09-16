Explore the freeform open-world of Sable when it arrives on PS5 later this year

Raw Fury and Shedworks have announced the critically acclaimed Sable will be coming to PlayStation 5.

The exploration game with the original Japanese Breakfast soundtrack will be released with additional content as well as PlayStation-exclusive features by the end of this year for PS5.

Sable PS5 Announcement Trailer

Sable tells an atmospheric coming-of-age story on an alien planet full of secrets. In it, you take on the role of Sable, who leaves her home to take a beautiful and meditative journey through an engrossing world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, nomads, and spaceship wrecks.

The game allows you to explore at your own pace as you drive your hoverbike through the sweeping landscape. Along your journey, you will help the inhabitants of the world, discover mysterious places, and uncover secrets.

Additional content coming with the PS5 release includes fishing, an angler mask, and the ability to add fish and insects to you Vivarium.

It will also make usre of barious DualSense features.

Sable is currently available as digital download for PC, Xbox consoles, and through Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.