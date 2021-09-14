Sable, Lemnis Gate, Aragami 2 and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

Microsoft has announced more titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in September.

Headliners include Sable, Lemnis Gate, and Aragami 2 among other indies coming to the service.

On September 15, 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson will be released for cloud, console, and PC, and it’s a day-one launch title on Xbox Game Pass.

Physics-based adventure title I Am Fish and skateboarding title SkateBird will arrive for cloud, console, and PC on September 16 alongside the first-person puzzler Superlimina.

September 17 will see the release of stealth-action adventure game Aragami 2 for cloud, console, and PC. It can be played solo or with friends in co-op.

Atmospheric narrative adventure title Lost Words: Beyond the Page comes to cloud, console, and PC on September 23 alongside the rather popular Sable for the same platforms.

September 23 is a rather busy day as also sees the release of Subnautica: Below Zero for cloud, console, and PC. And for PC, story-driven deck-building Roguelike hybrid Tainted Grail: Conquest will arrive on Game Pass.

September 28 will see the arrival of Lemnis Gate for console and PC, and on September 30, Astria Ascending hits cloud, console, and PC. That same day, Unsighted will be released for console and PC.

And finally, Phoenix Point hits the service on October 1 for console.

For a look at other titles already released this month on the service, hit up the link.

Ultimate members from today can now play 11 more games from the cloud. The games are: Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, Cris Tales, Halo: Spartan Assault, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Halo Wars 2, Last Stop, Omno, Raji: An Ancient Epic, The Medium, and Tropico 6.

New games coming means some will leave the service. You have until September 30 to play the following titles: Drake Hollow, Ikenfel, Night in the Woods, Kathy Rain, and Warhammer Vermintide 2.