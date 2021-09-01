Final Fantasy 13, The Artful Escape, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

The first round of titles for September has been announced for Xbox Game Pass.

September 2 is a busy day, and it will see four games drop for the service.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

First up is Craftopia for Cloud, Console, and PC. In it, you arrive on a small island where you will gather resources, harvest crops, fight bosses, capture enemies, build a house, unlock new islands, explore the world, and more.

Final Fantasy 13 will also arrive for Console and PC. and here you will struggle against fate in the sky city of Cocoon and the primeval world of Pulse as the heroine Lightning.

The same day, Signs of the Sojourner releases for Cloud, Console, and PC. This narrative card game is about connecting with people and your deck is your character. The game will have you traveling to diverse locations to acquire goods for your shop, and along the way, you will encounter stories, characters, and surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.

Finally, Surgeon Simulator 2 hits the service for Cloud, Console, and PC. This time out, you can operate on Bob solo or with up to three friends in this physics-based sim. It features hundreds of community-made levels, and you can create your own using the sandbox level building tool.

On September 7, Crown Trick comes to Console and PC. In this Nightmare Realm, you will guide Elle on a dangerous journey through procedurally generated dungeons, while trying to navigate enemies and traps that only move when you do thanks to the game’s synchronous turn-based mechanic.

Three games arrive on September 9 and the first of these is Breathedge for Cloud, Console, and PC. In this survival game inspired by Retrofuturism, Soviet aesthetics, and dark comedy movies, you will control a fella called the Man who is carrying his grandpa’s ashes to a galactic funeral. Unfortunately, he finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy along the way.

Nuclear Throne arrives the same day for Console and PC. In this post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter, you will fight your way through the wastelands all the while collecting radiation to mutate new limbs and abilities in order to reach the Nuclear Throne.

Finally, The Artful Escape hits Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. In it, a teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a “psychedelic, multidimensional journey” to inspire his stage persona and “confront the legacy of a dead folk legend.” The game features voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.

New games coming means some will be pushed out.

You have until September 13 to play Red Dead Online, and until September 15 to play Company of Heroes, Disgaea 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Hotshot Racing, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.