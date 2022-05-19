Roller Champions, Ubisoft's free-to-play PvP roller skating game, launches May 25

Roller Champions, the free-to-play PvP roller skating game coming from the minds at Ubisoft, is launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Ubisoft store on May 25. This news comes alongside a new cinematic trailer showing off some of the characters featured in the fast-paced sports action game.

For those who’d like to get their hands on the title but aren’t a fan of those particular platforms, the game will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, Amazon Luna and Stadia at a later date. The game will also feature cross play and progression from launch, so you’ll be able to hop between platforms if you can’t pick just one.

The new cinematic trailer for Roller Champions

The game is a three versus three PvP title where two teams battle it out in an arena. It’s a goal-focused title, where both teams race to score five points first in order to secure the win. You can grab the ball and pass it between your team, as well as rip it from the arms of the enemy team by tackling them to the ground.

The trick with Roller Champions is that you can’t just run up and score a goal as soon as you get your hands on the ball. You need to make a full lap of the arena before the opposing goal opens up, which means you’ll be racing around and chasing other players down once the game finally launches.

The game is, as you may expect, a live service title. This means it’ll be launching with a free Roller Pass with a range of cosmetics for your skater, as well as a premium pass with additional gear you won't be able to acquire via any other means. There’s also a skatepark hub, where you can hang out and show off your unique look to other like minded players.

What do you think about Roller Champions? Do you think it has staying power in the face of larger live service titles out right now? Or do you reckon it’ll follow the path set by Hyperscape and numerous other games that have come before it? Let us know below!