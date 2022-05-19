If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Let's skate!

Roller Champions, Ubisoft's free-to-play PvP roller skating game, launches May 25

Strap your skates on bud, you're up!
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
A screenshot from Roller Champions, which launches May 25 2022

Roller Champions, the free-to-play PvP roller skating game coming from the minds at Ubisoft, is launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Ubisoft store on May 25. This news comes alongside a new cinematic trailer showing off some of the characters featured in the fast-paced sports action game.

For those who’d like to get their hands on the title but aren’t a fan of those particular platforms, the game will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, Amazon Luna and Stadia at a later date. The game will also feature cross play and progression from launch, so you’ll be able to hop between platforms if you can’t pick just one.

The new cinematic trailer for Roller Champions

The game is a three versus three PvP title where two teams battle it out in an arena. It’s a goal-focused title, where both teams race to score five points first in order to secure the win. You can grab the ball and pass it between your team, as well as rip it from the arms of the enemy team by tackling them to the ground.

The trick with Roller Champions is that you can’t just run up and score a goal as soon as you get your hands on the ball. You need to make a full lap of the arena before the opposing goal opens up, which means you’ll be racing around and chasing other players down once the game finally launches.

The game is, as you may expect, a live service title. This means it’ll be launching with a free Roller Pass with a range of cosmetics for your skater, as well as a premium pass with additional gear you won't be able to acquire via any other means. There’s also a skatepark hub, where you can hang out and show off your unique look to other like minded players.

What do you think about Roller Champions? Do you think it has staying power in the face of larger live service titles out right now? Or do you reckon it’ll follow the path set by Hyperscape and numerous other games that have come before it? Let us know below!

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch