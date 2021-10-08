By cycling GTA Online Jobs and Adversary modes, Rockstar is freeing up space for new missions and modes

Rockstar has said it is continuing to improve and evolve GTA Online, and one of the ways it is doing this is by cycling select Adversary Modes and Player Jobs in and out of the game.

According to the studio, because GTA Online offers such a diverse array of gameplay, with over 1,000 Rockstar-created Jobs and “tens of millions” player-created Jobs, cycling Rockstar-created Jobs in and out of the game over time will help free up space for future new missions and modes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The firm said another way it is improving the game is focusing on the game’s matchmaking by steering the community toward a more streamlined list of Jobs from week to week.

Cycling jobs will also allow them to be brought back at various times for special or seasonal events, and reduce some of the lesser-liked Jobs, as well as helping surface some “slept-on classics” or the community’s quirkier favorites.

Rockstar is also looking into ways to improve the GTA Online experience for new and returning players with the game’s March release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Details on these improvements and more information about the expanded and enhanced releases of GTA 5 and GTA Online will be provided in the months to come.

In the meantime, later this year, players will go on an “exciting new adventure” in GTA Online as some “well-known contacts and familiar friends” need help expanding their “legit business.” There are “many more” surprises to be revealed as well.

This month’s GTA Online events will also have “some special surprises,” including the “upcoming possibility” of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas.

After various leaks, today, Rockstar finally announced the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for current and new-gen consoles and PC. A release date was not provided, but it will be made available later this year.