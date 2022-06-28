Return to Monkey Island is a Switch console exclusive

Return to Monkey Island has more news to share, less than two months after its surprise announcement. The game was confirmed for Nintendo Switch today as part of a Nintendo Direct. The sequel to the iconic adventure series launches exclusively on Switch, alongside PC.

Though today's trailer offers plenty of gameplay, it sadly does not confirm a release date - beyond reaffirming its 2022 target.

Return to Monkey Island was announced on April Fools' Day by creator Ron Gilbert. The game has been in development for two years at Gilbert's Terrible Toybox studio. The story takes place following the events of Monkey Island 2.

Gilbert is bringing back much of the original creative crew, including composers Michael Land, Clint Bajakian, and Peter McConnel. Guybrush Threepwood's original voice actor, Dominic Armato, is also on board. Reutrn to Monkey Island is looking like a, well, return to that original style in every way, only with modern visuals.