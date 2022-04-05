If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pirate Party

Return to Monkey Island announced via anti-April Fools joke

The latest Monkey Island instalment isn't a myth, and it's coming in 2022.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

April Fools seems to be a prime opportunity for silly pranks and mischievous behaviour. I’ve never been a fan of it myself, and neither has Ron Gilbert. So, when the Monkey Island co-creater craftily announced that he might be working on a new Monkey Island game via his blog, Grumpy Gamer, on April 1, 2022, fans flocked to forums to share their confusion.

Watch on YouTube

Gilbert had sworn off April Fools for 18 years, making the blog April Fools free because “it’s a stupid tradition.” Well said. However, immediately after, Gilbert stated “So, to mix things up a little I’m taking this opportunity to announce I’ve decided to make another Monkey Island.” This really threw a spanner in the works for readers, but we can't say he didn't warn us, because he did... all the way back in 2013.

With the news coming on April Fools, of all days, not everyone (including myself) was convinced that this was a genuine announcement. As one of the many commenters noted, this was some "LeChuck level evil". However, despite the post being titled ‘April Fools 2022’, Gilbert wasn’t joking. The only joke he made was out of April Fools' Day itself.

The official announcement for Return to Monkey Island game came just a few days later. While the teaser trailer doesn’t show much in terms of gameplay, we can safely assume that Melee Island and villain LeChuck of the original game are back, and we can expect to see them some time in 2022.

To add, Michael Land, Clint Bajakian, and Peter McConnel are back to create the game's score, with Dominic Armato also returning to voice Guybrush Threepwood once more. With updated graphics, traditional Monkey Island gameplay, and a lot of the original crew on board, Return to Monkey Island has certainly got a lot of fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Return to Monkey Island is being developed by Terrible Toybox, and published by Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital. The new title is set to pick up from where Monkey Island 2 left off, and will be arriving in 2022.

Are you excited to see the latest instalment for the point-and-click pioneer?

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch