Return to Monkey Island sets sail on PC and Switch September 19

Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Games have announced Return to Monkey Island will be released in September for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during today’s gamescom Opening Night Live event, wannabe pirates can pre-order the game now to claim the "highly exclusive and entirely useless Horse Armor" for use upon release.

The game finds Guybrush Threepwood, the leather jacket salesman, pirate-extraordinaire, and intrepid hero embarking on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean.

He is determined to uncover an elusive secret and will meet up with old friends and foes along the way. But while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck seem hellbent on clashing once more, the game finds a new crew of Pirate Leaders arriving on the scene.

The game was written by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, features an all-new score from the original composers, and Dominic Armato returns as the voice of Guybrush Threepwood to lead an all-star voice-over cast.

You can join in on the misadventures, romance, and lactose intolerance yourself on September 19.