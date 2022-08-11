Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle is available now at Humble

Humble has teamed up with Capcom to bring you a bundle packed with Resident Evil games. It's been named the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle and features every main-entry Resident Evil game for PC on Steam, from the remake of the first Resident Evil game through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

This month's Humble game bundle supports the charity Direct Relief, who help provide medical relief for people around the world, including those in Ukraine. The 12-item bundle costs just $30/£30, but you can pay more if you want to donate a higher amount.

Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle - $30/ £29.70 from Humble Bundle This bundle includes every main entry Resident Evil game up to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, some side-story games and a 50% discount on Resident Evil Village.

You can find all the Resident Evil games included in the bundle below:

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil HD Remastered

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Coupon for 50 per cent off Resident Evil Village

Those familiar with the iconic survival-horror series have probably noticed that there are some games missing from the bundle, like Code Veronica and some of the DS and 3DS side story games. However, this bundle still offers a solid amount of games for a great price.

If you only want a slither of Resident Evil action, you can opt for a cheaper bundles. The 7-item bundle costs just $10/£8.23 and includes Resident Evil Remastered, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1, and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition.

The cheapest 3-item bundle is a mere $1/ £1 and includes Resident Evil Remastered, Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1.

Make sure to follow us at @jelly_deals on Twitter for more of the best savings on the latest video games, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch console deals, and cheap PC gaming accessories.