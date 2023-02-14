Remedy says Alan Wake 2 is in full production, playable from start to finish

Remedy Entertainment has some good news regarding Alan Wake 2 that it recently shared in its fiscal year 2022 report.

According to the studio, Alan Wake 2 will soon have all content in place and is "playable from start to finish."

Alan Wake 2 announcement trailer

Once all content is added, the team will move on to the polishing phase.

In the report, Remedy noted that Alan Wake Remastered, released in 2021 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and in 2022 for Switch, has "not yet generated royalties."

However, the studio expects sales to increase as the release of Alan Wake 2 "becomes imminent," as fans and new players will want to experience the original story on new generation consoles.

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during The Game Awards in December 2021, and it is slated for release sometime this year and is to be published by Epic Games.

The game will be a survival horror, a first for Remedy, and much darker than the previous game that only featured horror elements.