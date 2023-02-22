If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pre-registration is open for Dead by Daylight’s new, revamped mobile game

Dead by Daylight Mobile's biggest overhaul yet.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Behaviour Interactive has revealed that it’ll be opening pre-registration for a new, revamped version of Dead by Daylight for mobile. For those who don't know, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer asymmetrical horror game that pits four survivors against one killer, and was later brought to mobile in 2020 with the help of NetEase Games.

Check out the trailer for Dead by Daylight's latest chapter, Tools of Torment, here.

The mobile version of the game was released just three years ago for free, and has certainly been popular, having amassed millions of downloads ever since. That said, there’s no denying that the mobile experience of Dead by Daylight feels lacklustre to that of consoles and PC.

Having pumped a few hundred hours into the game on both PC and Nintendo Switch, my personal experience with Dead by Daylight on mobile was poor. The game doesn’t look good, is slow, and pulling off those never-ending chase sequences feels impossible, but I can't say I didn't expect as much. That said, the overhauled version of the mobile game is to launch on March 15, with pre-registration available now. With an overhaul, the mobile version of Dead by Daylight might feel a little more playable.

Those who pre-register for the overhauled mobile version of Dead by Daylight will earn free rewards when global milestones are reached and will also be entered into a physical prize draw.

The winners of the prize draw will be in receipt of 1 /6 scale premium statues based on The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith killers. Additionally, if and when Dead by Daylight mobile reaches the 1 million registrant milestone, all players will receive 20 Sinister Stones, 10,000 Iridescent Shards, and 150,000 Bloodpoints in-game.

As for the new version of Dead by Daylight Mobile, players can expect to see a whole host of graphical improvements. Clothing and hair will now have physics, dynamic shading and lighting will be introduced, and a complete visual overhaul of every character and map is being integrated.

On top of this, controls will be improved, and various bugs and quality-of-life improvements are being addressed. Behaviour Interactive also plans to add new cosmetics for characters, more social features, and The Rift.

The Rift is present in the PC and console versions of Dead by Daylight and acts as a season pass of cosmetics for players. This Rift pass will now be added to Dead by Daylight Mobile, so players can earn free rewards and climb the ranks.

If you’re looking to preregister for Dead by Daylight Mobile, visit the event page. Will you be trying out the revamped mobile game, or sticking to another platform? Let us know.

