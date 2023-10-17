After admitting he hates Fortnite, Post Malone is teaming up with Apex Legends

Post Malone is set to collab with

for an in-game event that’ll kick off on November 7, according to a teaser the artist has posted on Twitter.

The musician is known for regularly crooning about how much he prefers Respawn Entertainment's FPS to its competition, having openly declared his distaste for Fortnite on a number of occasions. He’s also streamed himself playing EA’s battle royale title on Twitch for charity in the past.

In the video he’s shared, Malone can be seen lying on the ground calmly asking to be revived, which would be a lot more amusing to me if I hadn’t just found out that he came up with his stage moniker simply by putting his real name into a random rap name generator.

Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q4OEzyvmUQ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 16, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While the teaser isn’t very forthcoming with details, Malone does confirm in the tweet that the event will comprise “two weeks of beautiful mayhem”. There’s also an Octane skin shown in the graphic at the end of the clip, which could turn out to be part of the event’s themed offerings.

While many of the folks over on the game’s subreddit look to be excited to delve into the event, plenty of them are concerned about the effect it could potentially have on their in-game wallets depending on how its goodies are distributed.

One of their most pervasive hopes seems to be that the game will be infused with some licensed tracks from Malone as part of the event, regardless of the effect that stopping to appreciate the fresh tunes might have on their K/D ratios.

