Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's final trailer features so much stuff we can't put it all in the headline

Nintendo has put out the final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ahead of the November 18 release.

The video features everything from a look at starters to Tera Raid Battles, from Scarlet and Violet Books featuring unidentified creatures to Pokemon Home integration, and from new Pokemon Gimmighoul to Balck Crystals. And it's all set to the tune Celestial by Ed Sheeran.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet final trailer

Without further ado, let's get to all the things.

In the games, there is a book specific to the version you purchase. These are the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book.

The books are expedition records written long ago, and the expedition is said to have traversed an uncharted area of the Paldea region. Each one contains photographs and sketches of unidentified creatures, and while there have been sightings of similar creatures in recent years, these reports are rare.

The Scarlet Book describes the monster known as Great Tusk and how this savage beast attacked the expedition team. Using its large body and tusks, it mortally wounded one of the explorers.

Iron Treads is the monster described in the Violet Book. It is said this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, leaving a trail gouged into the ground as if it had scorched the earth.

Moving along, the video also shows off Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles. When out adventuring, you may come across black crystals that look different than those you would ordinarily approach for the standard Tera Raid Battle. The Pokemon you’ll face at these Black Tera Raid crystals are much stronger and are only available for a limited time. If you manage to successfully defeat these Pokemon, the rewards are "more exciting than usual."

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles but for only two time periods: first December 1–4, 2022; then again December 15–18, 2022. Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Charizard appearing during this event has Dragon as its Tera Type.

You will be able to participate in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles after completing certain post-game events. However, if you haven’t completed the event, you may still participate in these Tera Raid Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer by using a Link Code.

There will also be special Tera Rid Battle events that will increase your chance at encountering certain Pokemon or Tera Types. The Tera Raid crystals related to these events may look ordinary at first glance, but they are shrouded in a "mysterious aura."

The first of these Tera Raid Battle events will be the Eevee Spotlight held on November 24–27, 2022. During the event, Eevee with various Tera Types will appear more frequently in Tera Raid Battles.

Along with info on the Tera Raid Battle events, a new Pokemon was introduced. It's the Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and the Pokemon has two forms: Chest Form and Roaming Form.

In Chest Form, Gimmighoul tends to hide inside sturdy treasure chests, and when it sees a person or Pokemon draw near, it ambushes them. It then uses ghost energy to control its target, forcing them to collect coins. Because it often hides in warehouses, shop corners, and other places that people and Pokemon don’t frequent, it tends to keep persistent control of those it manages to encounter.

When in Roaming Form, Gimmighoul doesn’t hide in a treasure chest. It’s small, carries a single coin on its back, and can be found hiding all over Paldea. However, since they run away as soon as a person approaches, it seems not a single Trainer in Paldea has ever managed to catch one.

Scarlet and Violet will also feature Pokemon Home and Pokemon Go compatibility. The latest Battle Stadium statistics from the mainline games will be viewable in the mobile device version of Pokemon Home. This will allow you to view information about Trainer rankings, frequently used Pokemon, Online Competitions, and more. You will also be able to see what moves, abilities, and held items are being used in battles. This update to Pokemon Home's Battle Data feature is slated for early 2023.

Compatibility between the mainline games and Home will go live in spring 2023. After this, linking either title to Home will allow you to transfer Pokemon to Home and bring select Pokemon from past games to the Paldea region.

Linking Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon Go will allow you to receive Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form in the mobile game.

Also, if you still have save data from past Pokemon games such as Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Sword and Shield, and Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee, you will receive a Rotom Phone case corresponding to its respective game.

Finally, updates are coming to Scarlet and Violet post-release. The first of these updates is version 1.0.1, which will become available on release day. Downloading the version 1.0.1 update will allow you to enjoy online play. It’s recommended that you download the update before you begin playing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18 for Switch.