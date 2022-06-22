Pokemon Go Fest 2022 events will introduce the Ultra Beasts Buzzwole, Xurkitree and Pheromosa

The Ultra Beasts Buzzswole, Xurkitree and Pheromosa are making their first Pokemon Go appearances at Pokemon Go Fest 2022 events in Seattle, Sapporo and Berlin, Niantic has announced.

After the recent release of the giant Rock and Poison type jellyfish, Nihilego, the three new Ultra Beasts will be available to attending trainers who complete their exclusive Special Research quests.

If you're not able to attend though, Niantic has said all players will be able to add the Ultra Beasts to their collection soon, saying "they will appear globally later in the Season of GO".

Players in Berlin will be able to catch Pheromosa, while trainers in Seattle will get Buzzwole and Sapporo will be able to find Xurkitree.

As well as offering special exclusive research quest lines which end with a rare and powerful legendary Pokemon, the Pokemon GO Fests offer an increased chance to catch shinies and get your hands on region-specific Pokemon. At these events players will also have their egg hatching distance halved and be able to catch Cowboy Hat Snorlax and Unown A, B, E, L, R, S, T, and U.

Pokemon Go Fest Berlin will be held first on July 1-3, Pokemon Go Fest Seattle second on July 22-24, then Pokemon Go Fest Sapporo third on 5-7 August.

These will be the first Pokemon GO festivals to be held in real world locations in 2 years after the 2020 and 2021 editions were held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, there will be a further virtual Global Pokemon Go Fest finale event held on Saturday, August 27, which Niantic says will go some way to addressing disappointing shiny luck some players reported during the recent virtual Go Fest.

The first 2 Pokemon Go Fests were both held in Chicago in 2017 and 2018, before the current triple-destination model was established in 2019 with another event in Chicago alongside similar ones in Dortmund and Yokohama.

During the worldwide pandemic, Niantic introduced a number of features which made Pokemon Go easier to play remotely, but has gradually removed them as COVID measures have been lifted. This has proven a controversial move with players, who felt Niantic was deliberately making the game worse for the sake of profit.

