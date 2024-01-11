Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands head up January PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium offerings
Plenty of games to play.
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for January.
The month will see five classics and nine other games added to the library.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4, PS5) is the base game featuring new-gen optimizations for PS5, and it comes with the Dragon Lord Pack. This bonus content includes a legendary weapon and spell, an armor and face preset, statue material, a banner set, and a make-up pack.
Resident Evil 2 Remake (PS4, PS5), LEGO City Undercover (PS4), Just Cause 3 (PS4), and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5) will also be playable.
Other games coming to the service are Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5), which puts you in the shoes of a spaceship salvager, and Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5), where you can experience true skateboarding and its culture with no scoring system. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4), the hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period, will also be available alongside Surviving the Aftermath (PS4), a game where you need to survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic procedurally generated world where resources are scarce, but opportunity awaits.
As for the PlayStation Premium Classics for January, you’re getting Rally Cross, Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana.
All games will be playable come January 16.
Enjoy.