PlayStation Plus Essential free games for July have leaked

We're days away from the reveal of the next batch of free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier, i.e., the most basic. As has been the case in the last several months, the line-up of free games has leaked.

July's free games will reportedly be Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for PS4 and PS5, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan for PS4, and Arcadegeddon for PS4 and PS5.

The leaks comes from Dealabs user Billbil-kun, who has a solid track record when it comes to PlayStation Plus leaks.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is unquestionably July's biggest get. It's the first new Crash Bandicoot game in years, having been released in 2020 following successful remakes of the classic games.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is the first of three parts in Supermassive's horror anthology. Supermassive is, of course, the developer of the recently released The Quarry, and the game that put the studio on the map: Until Dawn - which has itself been part of PlayStation Plus in the past.

Man of Medan is already part of the Extra tier, but it now comes to Essential.

Finally, loot shooter Arcadegeddon wraps up the line-up. Arcadegeddon comes from Friday the 13th, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed developer IllFonic. It's been in early access for a while, but doesn't seem to have amassed a giant following. Hopefully this will revive it in time for its 1.0 release on July 5.

July 5 is when all three games will be available, too. We expect Sony to officially announce the line-up around Wednesday, June 29 this week. You have until July 4 to grab June's line-up of games.