God of War, Naruto to Boruto, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl confirmed as June's PlayStation Plus lineup

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for June, and the offerings confirm the leak from earlier this week.

The games are God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

You already know about Kratos' latest adventure, so we won't bore you with the details, but you may not be familiar with the other two offerings.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, for PS4, is a 4vs4 title featuring team-based gameplay with eight ninjas fighting simultaneously. You will cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online.

PS4 and PS5 title Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a platform fighter starring Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more. Each has unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, along with their own style of play.

You still have some time to download May's offerings, FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods, as they will stick around until June 6.