A pizza box might be teasing a Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League announcement at The Game Awards

It looks like a new Crash Bandicoot game is set to be revealed at The Game Awards, as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gets a Steam release.

Earlier this week, a selection of press and influences received a Crash Bandicoot-themed pizza box that contained stuff like a t-shirt and charging cables, mostly innocuous merch for the most part, as detailed by YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh (thanks GamesRadar). On the box the Crash 4 Steam release was teased with the text "Aku Aku's Steam-in Pizza Shack," before just outright saying it's coming to the store October 18. But a teaser on the side of the box is potentially hinting at the reveal of the long-rumoured Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League.

If you haven't heard of Wumpa League before, there have been rumours surrounding the game for quite a while, with some concept art for the game having been shared earlier this year by DidYouKnowGaming's Liam Robertson. The reason some suspect that Wumpa League will be revealed at The Game Awards is a line of text on the side of the box that reads, "Hungry for more? Try our new wumpa pizza for $12.08!"

That oddly specific price is obviously referring to the date The Game Awards is being hosted, and the specific use of the word wumpa (the name of the fruit you collect in the series) is why some believe the planned reveal is for Wumpa League.

According to a separate post from Robertson last year, Wumpa League was supposed to be an online multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game that would pit two teams against one another, where you would collect wumpa fruit and play as characters from Crash 4 and others. However, when Robertson shared the concept art for the game, he also noted that he believed the project to be rebooted, so it might not be the same as he initially described it. Either way, we'll find out at the Geoff Keighley advertises games and also gives out some statues show.