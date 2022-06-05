Toys for Bob might be working on a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game

A new rumour is claiming that Crash 4: It's About Time developer Toys for Bob might be working on a new entry in the series.

Despite reports last year that Toys for Bob had shifted gears to assist on the development of Call of Duty: Warzone, a new claim is suggesting that the developer is working on a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game (thanks, GAMINGbible).

The claim comes from industry insider Jez Corden, speaking on the Xbox Chaturdays podcast. And an announcement could be coming at one of the upcoming showcases. Rand al Thor 19, discussing potential games that could show up, said "I think Toys for Bob will show up with a new Crash game."

In turn, Corden responded to this claim saying "New crash? I wonder where he got that information. [...] I wasn’t supposed to leak that. [...] I think we could see another Crash Bandicoot. It’s not just going to be a new Crash Bandicoot, it’s going to be a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot. [...] It’s like a four-player brawler almost but Crash."

Important to note that this is just a rumour, so nothing might come of it. However, VGC did report last year that Toys for Bob were hiring for a non-Call of Duty related project, so it's entirely possible.

Crash 4 launched late 2020, but our review wasn't entirely sold on the sequel, giving praise for the graphics, art direction, and enemy design, but left wanting more from the game's level design. Perhaps a multiplayer take would offer a fresh spin on the traditional platformer.

With Toys for Bob having moved to work on Call of Duty, it was presumed that that was that for Crash and co, so this rumour does spark some hope for fans of the bandicoot. Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard likely has little to do with it if it does exist, though it would fit into the former's desire to bring back some classic titles. Even if Crash hasn't really been gone that long.