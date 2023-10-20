Party Animals codes for October 2023

20th October, 2023: We checked for new Party Animals codes.

Party Animals is a popular multiplayer brawler that's available for Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Players choose from a selection of cute and cuddly characters, that they take into battle against other players online. A variety of creative stages are available to play on, from traditional arenas to more wild battlefields like the top of a moving plane.

The adorable brawler shares a few things in common with another XGP hit, Gang Beasts, so if you enjoyed playing that this could be right up your street. Like Gang Beasts, characters in Party Animals control like floppy ragdolls, which can make the chaotic fights hilarious even when you lose. If you're looking for a new fighter to play as, you can always redeem a few Party Animals codes to unlock new character skins.

Working Party Animals codes

Here's a list of all working codes for Party Animals:

beardbox : Kiko skin

joshandkato: Kato skin

Expired Party Animals codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Party Animals.

How to redeem Party Animals codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Party Animals:

Launch Party Animals on your device. Once you get to the main menu select 'Item Shop' in the bottom left. Image credit: VG247/Recreate Games Then, select the 'Redeem' option on the 'Item Shop' menu. Image credit: VG247/Recreate Games A new menu with a textbox will then appear. Enter in a code and then select 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Recreate Games

If the code you entered is active, an animation will begin, with a gift box appearing on screen. If you're playing on Xbox, press the A button to open it, and then another screen will flash up - showing you the rewards inside the gift box. Press A once again to claim it.

That's it for our list of Party Animals codes!