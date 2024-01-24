This Palworld exploit lets you catch bosses and add them to your party

If you’re looking for a way to get a leg up in the very popular, but also very controversial Palworld, a new glitch that’s been uncovered by players will let you work a bit of magic to capture some powerful tower boss Pals - and their human riders.

While the game’s been found to have plenty of other bugs so far, most of them have been of the frustrating variety, rather than resembling this kind of potentially useful little exploit. For example, being greeted with a black screen on startup - an issue which Pocketpair aimed to fix on certain platforms with an update it deployed yesterday - isn’t exactly something that can help you become Lord of all Pals.

However, one glitch recently spotted by players (thanks, PC Gamer) looks like it might be, assuming you’re interested in using a little trickery to capture a tower boss. It looks like the most obvious target to try and perform the glitch on is the early boss pairing of Zoe and Grizzbolt, who you can find at Rayne Syndicate Tower.

As illustrated in this TikTok, in order to pull off the trick, you’ll need to become wanted by attacking some guards and lure your pursuers to the boss’ location. Once there, the key is not to attack Zoe and Grizzbolt yourself, but instead to bait the guards who’ve followed you into the area to do just that.

That should cause Grizzbolt to turn away from their fire and stop attacking, at which point you can sneak up and lob a Pal Sphere at its back. If you’ve done things right, this should catch both Pal and rider and add them to your party as a singular welded-together entity that retains the health total and skills Zoe and Grizzbolt have as a boss duo, rather than leading the game just to tell you they’re immune to capture.

From there, you can hit respawn to escape the tower without having to face the angry mob you’ve dragged inside. Odds are this glitch will likely be patched out by Pocketpair soon, given the effect having a very powerful early-game ally can have on your ability to win battles and engage in industry, so if you don’t have any qualms with giving it a go, you’ll have to do so sharpish.

Or, if you’re planning on doing things properly, but need some helpful guidance to help you master Palworld, make sure to check out our array of guides to everything from the strengths and weaknesses of different Pals to incubating and hatching Pal eggs.