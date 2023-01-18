Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event adds new skins, Arcade Brawls, and Twitch Drops

Blizzard’s latest event for Overwatch 2 has arrived, just in time to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event has been detailed in a blog post from Blizzard, and has introduced new skins, made festive changes to maps, and brought back Arcade Brawls.

In addition, there are going to be some rewards dished out to those playing the game, and via Twitch Drops. You'll be able to jump into the fun from now, up until February 6.

You've still another day of the Battle for Olympus event too!

Players who head on over to Lijiang Tower can witness fireworks illuminate the skies, and, if they choose, can engage in a number of Arcade Brawls.

These Arcade Brawls are Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter. Capture the Flag is what you might already expect, and is a frantic rush to capture your opponent’s flag while protecting your own. Capture the Flag Blitz is a faster-paced version of Capture the Flag, with the bases of flags placed in the centre of the map.

Last, but not least, is the free-for-all Arcade Brawl known as Bounty Hunter. The way it works is that the first hero to land a kill will have a bounty placed on them; while under the bounty, they’ll earn even more points for their kills. You’ll want to acquire the bounty, rack up kills, and try to come out on top.

You’ll need to be careful, however, as the player with the bounty can also be seen through floors and walls…

When it comes to rewards being dished out during the event, the first that you can collect is acquired by logging in: a 2023 Year of the Rabbit Player Icon. There are also new event challenges which can reward you with additional cosmetics and Battle Pass XP, one of such cosmetics being the Kkachi Echo Legendary Skin.

For those who like to keep an eye on Twitch Drops, you’re also in luck. If you watch two hours of a participating stream on Twitch, you can bag yourself the Lion's Roar Victory Pose for Moira, and after four hours, you can unlock the Masked Dancer Legendary Skin for Moira.