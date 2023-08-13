Overwatch 2 makes Steam history... as the worst reviewed game on the platform

It's really not been a great launch for Overwatch 2 on Steam, as it is now the worst rated game on Steam of all time.

Last week, Overwatch 2 launched on Steam, after having only been available on Blizzard's own game launcher Battle.net. Unfortunately for Blizzard, while the game did pretty good in terms of player count, it did… less than favourable in terms of reviews. Just a day after launch, the game was sitting at a Mostly Negative rating based on about 45,000 user reviews. That isn't the case now, with the game falling even lower to Overwhelmingly Negative, based on around 98,000 reviews. Unfortunately for Blizzard again, that's not all. According to Steam250's Hall of Shame, Overwatch 2 is the worst reviewed game on Steam, with an average user score of 0.96 at the time of writing.

It isn't particularly surprising that the game has some negative reviews, as the switch to free-to-play and the overall changes to the game haven't been that well received by the playerbase for the most part. Though I doubt Blizzard expected it to be this bad. Battle.Net doesn't have a way to review the game, so it was difficult to get a concrete reading on what players thought of the game. And obviously, they do not think particularly highly, though not every single review is negative - there are just over 9000 positive reviews, so that's something at least.

Overwatch 2 is just the first Blizzard game that's been planned to release on Steam, as last month the developer announced it would be bringing a selection of its titles to the popular PC game storefront. So far, Overwatch 2 is the only title that's been confirmed (and now released), but Blizzard has said it will share more details in the future. Games like Diablo 4 and Hearthstone feel almost guaranteed, though the bigger question is if World of Warcraft will come to Steam.

Alongside the Steam launch, Overwatch 2 also just received its latest season, Invasion, which brings with it a new hero, a new PvP mode, and story missions.