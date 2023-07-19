If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Blizzard is bringing a selection of its games to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2

You'll still need a Battle.net account though.

Blizzard has announced it is bringing select games to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2.

You can grab Overwatch 2 from Steam starting August 10.

As a free-to-play, team-based title, Blizzard said the game is "the perfect title" for the studio's debut on the platform.

"It's our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we've heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games. We're happy to work with Valve to make that happen."

It's worth noting that Overwatch 2's presence on Steam is in addition to Battle.net. This will allow the community already accessing the game through the service to play as they have without any changes.

This means that players on Steam will still need to connect Overwatch 2 to a Battle.net account, as is required for all platforms. Players using Steam will have access to features such as Steam achievements, their Steam friends list, and the ability to invite them to play in-game.

Blizzard said it will share more about potential other games coming to the platform "when the time is right."

The Overwatch 2 Steam page is live now, and is available to wishlist.

