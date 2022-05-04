Overwatch 2 beta to receive Support Hero changes, new maps, additional characters, and more

TheOverwatch 2 beta is going on as we speak, and if you are participating, you'll be pleased to know more content is headed your way.

This content will include the addition of new heroes, added features, balance updates, new maps, and changes are being made to Support Heroes.

According to Blizzard, the main goal for the first beta is to test the shift to 5v5, the new maps and Push game mode, overall balance, and the build along with server stability. However, the team is also going to work on balance and will make rapid adjustments to hero power levels, and the first beta balance patch will be released in a few days.

Blizzard added that the current beta is just the first test leading up to the future PvP release. Between now and then, it plans to add more content including heroes, maps, and features. It also stated there would be a significant amount of polish and refinement added in the form of enhanced UI, bug fixes, and more.

While many testers have stated to Blizzard they wish to play ranked mode in the PvP beta, the studio made the decision not to include it for now due to the current limited number of players, and because it is planning "significant overhauls" to its core ranked and competitive mode systems. These are not yet ready to test publicly at scale.

When it comes to game balance and Support Heroes, the current beta and future tests will be important when it comes to identifying balance issues and adjusting. At present, the studio feels most heroes have a good overall range across different skill levels; however, Blizzard says it has seen a few outliers it will address with the upcoming patch.

With Support Heroes, the studio found that players feel both tanks and damage players have more new content to enjoy and explore in the beta, so in the longer term, Blizzard feels the best way to tackle the issue is to "add exciting new Support Heroes to the game," and that is part of the plan. In the meantime, the team is experimenting with the idea of including new and refreshed abilities for some existing support heroes. These types of ideas could be deployed later in this first beta test, but the second test is more likely.

Beta testers can also expect changes to the scoreboard screen. It will display key statistics in real-time for all players in the game. These statistics include eliminations, assists, deaths, damage, damage mitigated, and healing. The information will be presented in a new layout that mirrors other competitive games and sports. With the change, testers will see the Medal and Fire systems removed from the game.

That said, the team may look into reworking the Fire system sometime in the future to complement the scoreboard system as Blizzard feels it can provide "excitement for high-performing players."

The Overwatch 2 closed PvP beta went live in late April, providing many with the opportunity to see the game and all its changes. Dorrani, our in-house Overwatch player and video creator is participating in the beta, and you can hear what he thinks about it the video above.