Outriders is getting a big free update, and we're going to see it on Monday

It's been a while since Outriders was in the news, but developer People Can Fly has seemingly been quietly working on something big, which we're going to get our first glimpse of next week. The studio announced that it's hosting a livestream to showcase the game's next major update.

The developer didn't say what content we can expect from the free update, or even hint at when it's going to be released. But we're going to certainly get some answers on Monday, November 15 when the Outriders Broadcast returns.

As always, you'll be able to follow along on Twitch. The show goes live at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK.

Outriders had a rocky launch, but People Can Fly has been improving balance, loot, connectivity, and the game’s general technical state in patches. The main sticking point for most players was how limited (and limiting) the endgame is, so hopefully this is being addressed in next week's stream.

Though Outriders launched into Xbox Game Pass, the game only just joined the PC Game Pass line-up.