One Piece prequel movie's first trailer looks like a fresh take on a series you know and love

Are you somehow looking for more One Piece? Well, it's not exactly about pirates, but later this week the prequel film Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is dropping on Netflix.

One Piece is obviously a behemoth of a series, having started way back in 1997. What you might not know about the series, though, is that back in 1994, creator Eiichiro Oda created a one shot called Monsters that was released in 1994. This particular one shot focuses on a character called Shimotsuki Ryuma, who just so happened to later appear in One Piece, and is a fan favourite character. Ryuma's own story is finally being put to screen January 21 thanks to Netflix, and the first trailer for the upcoming anime film looks pretty strong so far.

You can check out the trailer for Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation above, and you'll obviously quite quickly see that it's in Oda's signature art style, just with some unfamiliar faces. The full cast list was revealed too, with Yoshimasa Hosoya as protagonist Ryuma, a voice you'll probably recognise for his role as Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan. He's joined by Kana Hanazawa (Demon Slayer) as Flare, and Hiroki Tochi (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) as Cyrano. It has some strong staff attached too, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 director Park Sung-Hoo is serving as director for the project, and Takashi Kojima, who has previously animated on One Piece, is the film's character designer.

This upcoming film is just one of the numerous attempts Netflix is making at bringing in the One Piece crowd, as last month it announced it will be producing its own anime based on the classic series with WIT Studio, starting right from the very first arc. Not to mention the fact that you can watch the currently airing Egghead Island arc weekly.