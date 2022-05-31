Nvidia launches British Street Party within Minecraft to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Nvidia has launched a traditional British Street Party within Minecraft to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Built by specialist artist Ushio Tokura and his team, 45 million individual blocks were used to complete it and it took three designers 650 hours within two weeks to build the virtual area of roughly 830,000 square feet.

The world starts at Pall Mall with the guards and horses before moving onto Buckingham Palace and ending with the street party.

There’s bunting, champagne, cake, sandwiches, a pudding competition, and a game of the pin the tail on the corgi. The Palace is also lit up at night in a light and fireworks show using Nvidia’s RTX technology.

Commissioned by Nvidia, the street party will give everyone a chance to visit London and be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This is a traditional British street party and comes with all the trimmings to celebrate Queen Elizabeth 2's seventy years on the throne.

Even a street band provides musical entertainment, and there will be several activities to enjoy.

Fireworks and a light show using real-time ray tracing will realistically light up the world and simulate the physical behavior of light, enabling reflections, shadows, and other natural lighting effects.

If you are interested in checking out the virtual Platinum Jubilee, launch Nvidia GeForce Experience, ensure you have optimal playable settings enabled for Minecraft, click on this link to download it to your computer, then double click the Platinum Jubilee RTX Adventure.mctemplate button, and in the Minecraft app press "play".