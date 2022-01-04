Nividia has announced the extension of its partnership with Electronic Arts which will see Battlefield 4: Premium Edition and Battlefield 5: Definitive Edition come to its GeForce Now streaming service.

It was also announced that the company has partnered with Samsung to integrate GeForce Now in the latter’s Smart TVs, starting in Q2 of this year. This follows last month’s beta release of the GeForce Now app for LG 2021 WebOS Smart TVs.

Nvidia is also bringing the streaming service to mobile devices starting this month. This will be made possible thanks to a deal with AT&T where customers with a 5G device on a 5G unlimited plan, or qualifying unlimited plan, can get a six-month GeForce Now Priority membership at no charge.

Along with the Geforce Now news, Nvidia also announced 10 additional titles will support ray tracing. These titles include The Day Before, Escape from Tarkov, and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Other titles which will support RTX are Super People, Hitman 3, Voidtrain, The Anacrusis, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Ratten Reich, and Midnight Ghost Hunt.

The firm also announced seven new integrations of its low-latency platform Nvidia Reflex. These games include iRacing, Rainbow Six Extraction, and God of War which comes to PC later this month on the 14th.