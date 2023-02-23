EA forming new team to support Ridgeline Games in creating its single-player Battlefield campaign

EA DICE is in the process of creating a new team to support Ridgeline Games with its single-player campaign for Battlefield.

Last year, EA announced a new studio, Seattle-based Ridgeline Games, tasked with developing a narrative campaign taking place in the Battlefield universe.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Escalation Gameplay Trailer

Led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto and composed of industry veterans from various parts of the globe, the studio aims to tell stories and take players on adventures within the Battlefield universe.

While DICE will remain focused on the multiplayer aspect, Ridgeline is working on the single-player portion, while Ripple Effect is working on a different Battlefield game.

The studios will work together to expand upon future Battlefield games and experiences that will serve as extensions as part of a Battlefield universe.

In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative.

“Our decision to build out our single-player team here at DICE is a proactive approach that arms our global teams with the resources they need early on as we look ahead to the next Battlefield experience," said DICE VP and GM Rebecka Coutaz, per GI.biz.

"We have an immense amount of strength and opportunity within our three global studios, with each team bringing their own set of deep franchise experiences. Now, we are able to expand opportunities and benefit from new talent that will help Ridgeline write the next chapter for the franchise.”

“Our vision coupled with their experience with the franchise is going to see us build a single-player campaign that will engage players in new ways while also remaining true to the classic elements of what makes Battlefield truly unique," added Lehto.

In 2021, EA announced that Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella would be in charge of the Battlefield franchise going forward. His new position came on the heel of DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson exiting the studio.