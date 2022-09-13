Nintendo teases Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 3 by showing off two of its tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 was announced during today's Nintendo Direct.

This wave of tracks will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS - both of which previously leaked.

Nintendo didn't reveal the other tracks included in the upcoming wave, but according to a prior leak, the additional courses could be Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour), Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour), Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour), Boo Lake/Broken Pier (Game Boy Advance), London Loop (Mario Kart Tour), Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour), Maple Treeway (Wii), Rainbow Road (3DS), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), Sunset Wilds (Game Boy Advance), Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour), and GameCube's Waluigi Stadium or Wario Colosseum.

The last Booster Course Pack, Wave 2, was released in August and included New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae.

Wave One included Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge, and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately for $24.99 in Nintendo eShop or download it this holiday when it is released for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass comes with six separate waves with eight courses each, all of which will see release by the end of 2023 for a total of 48 remastered courses.

All courses are pulled from the Mario Kart series across SNES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and Mario Kart Tour games. You can play the courses locally or online.