Mario Kart 8 Deluxe datamine reveals list of potential tracks coming in future DLC

A recent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe datamine has revealed potential tracks coming to the game in the future.

If you wish to remain unspoiled, don't read past the video.

According to Nintendo dataminer OatmealDome along with dataminers recordreader, BLBambooMK2, and fishguy6564, when Wave 2 DLC was released for the game this week, Nintendo accidentally left a list of music preview files inside of the update.

This allowed dataminers to identify at least 14 unreleased courses through the leftover prefetch files.

If accurate, it means that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players will one day be able to race around the following tracks (thanks, GamesRadar): Amsterdam Drift (Mario Kart Tour), Bangkok Rush (Mario Kart Tour), Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour), Boo Lake/Broken Pier (Game Boy Advance), London Loop (Mario Kart Tour), Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour), Maple Treeway (Wii), Merry Mountain (???), Peach Gardens (DS), Rainbow Road (3DS), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), Sunset Wilds (Game Boy Advance), Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour), and GameCube's Waluigi Stadium or Wario Colosseum (these courses share the same background music so it could be one or the other).

Until Nintendo confirms these tracks are coming, don’t get too excited.

Nintendo released Wave 2 of its DLC for the racers this week. It includes eight tracks from Mario Kart games released for mobile, SNES, GBA, N64, DS, Wii, and one debut.

There's New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae.

Wave 2 has joined Wave 1 as part of the $24.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass purchasable through the eShop. The pack includes six separate waves with eight courses each, all of which will see release by the end of 2023 for a total of 48 remastered courses.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can download the Booster Course Pass through the eShop at no additional cost.