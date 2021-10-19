Ubisoft has begun development on a new Splinter Cell game. That's according to a VGC report, which claims that the project was only recently greenlit.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Interestingly, however, the team responsible for the new Splinter Cell is not part of Ubisoft's Montreal group. The report does not say which studio is actually reviving it, or what kind of project it's going to be.

It does say, however, that Ubisoft wants to make it up to Splinter Cell fans frustrated by the publisher's attempts to ignore the series, only bringing it back for throwaway VR and mobile offerings. This suggests the next game will be a core entry.

Finally, the report suggests that the new Splinter Cell could be announced as early as next year.

The most recent Splinter Cell game is 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. It was the series’ most accessible game, and was fairly well-received for its mechanics. Many of the older fans, however, lamented its move away from classic stealth, and the fact Sam Fisher wasn't voiced by Michael Ironside.

Ubisoft did eventually bring back Michael Ironside to play Fisher in a few missions in Ghost Recon: Wildlands for a limited-time event, kicking off rumours that a new Splinter Cell is in the works.